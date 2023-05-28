“Has dictatorship started in this country? “: Champion wrestler Sakshi Malik after Delhi Police file FIR against protesters

India’s celebrated wrestler, Sakshi Malik, has asked if the country had now given way to dictatorship after the Delhi Police filed an FIR against the organisers of Sunday’s protest. The cops had assaulted some of the biggest names in Indian wrestling including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat among others.



According to ANI, the Delhi Police filed FIR against protest organisers and others in connection with the ‘scuffle that broke out at Jantar Mantar, earlier today.’ The FIR has been filed under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 147, 149, 186, 188, 332, 353, Section 3 of the PDPP Act.

Reacting to the news, Sakshi tweeted, “It takes 7 days for Delhi Police to register an FIR against Brij Bhushan who sexually assaulted him and it didn’t even take 7 hours to register an FIR against us for peacefully protesting. Has dictatorship started in this country? The whole world is watching how the government is treating its players.”

दिल्ली पुलिस को यौन शोषण करने वाले बृज भूषण के ख़िलाफ़ FIR दर्ज करने में 7 दिन लगते हैं और शांतिपूर्ण आंदोलन करने पर हमारे ख़िलाफ़ FIR दर्ज करने में 7 घंटे भी नहीं लगाए। क्या इस देश में तानाशाही शुरू हो गई है ? सारी दुनिया देख रही है कैसे सरकार अपने खिलाड़ियों के साथ कैसा बर्ताव… https://t.co/h0TEXY0x92 — Sakshee Malikkh (@SakshiMalik) May 28, 2023

Sakshi had earlier denied reports claiming that she assaulted the cops during today’s protest march to new parliament. “Some channels are spreading the rumor that Sakshi Malik assaulted a policeman, this news is totally false. Sakshi was brutally dragged and pushed into the bus in front of live cameras, she is in pain. They were intimidated and ill-treated in custody,” a tweet posted from her official Twitter account read.

The news of police brutality against some of the most celebrated wrestlers had evoked angry reactions from netizens including some opposition chief ministers such as Mamata Banerjee and Siddaramaiah.