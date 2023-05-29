IPL 2023 Final: Chennai Super Kings win thriller against Gujarat Titans to be crowned IPL champions

Chennai Super Kings on Monday pulled off a thrilling win against Gujarat Titans to be crowned the new IPL champions.The match was earlier scheduled to be played on Sunday but had to be postponed to Monday due to incessant rains in Ahmedabad.

On Monday, Gujarat Titans posted a massive total of 214-4 in 20 overs. However, just when the CSK came to bat, the match had to be stopped again due to a sudden downpour.

When the match resumed after several hours of wait, the target was reduced to 172 in 15 overs. Chennai Super Kings batters did their best to maintain the required run rate even though they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Ruturaj Gaikwad made 26 from 16 balls, Devon Conway 47 from 25 and Ajinkya Rahane contributed with 27 from 13 balls.

CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who may perhaps never return to IPL as a player, was unlucky to get dismissed on the first ball without scoring a run.

CSK needed 14 runs off the last over but Gujarat Titans’ Mohit Sharma conceded just two runs from his first three deliveries. However, Ravindra Jadeja hit Sharma for a huge six and a four in the last two balls of the over to secure a five-wicket win for his side and the coveted IPL title.

Shivam Dube remained unbeaten at 32 from 21 balls.

This is the fifth time that the CSK have won the IPL title joining Mumbai Indians as the team to win the most IPL championships.

Devon Conway was declared Player of the Match.