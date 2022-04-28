Who’s Farah Khan, accused of amassing illegal wealth? Inquiry launched into Rs. 847 million cash

In a big blow to former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and a friend of his wife, the country’s National Accountability Bureau has launched an investigation into the illegal wealth of Farah Khan.

According to a statement by the NAB, it has launched an inquiry against Farah Khan and others on the allegations of ‘accumulation of illegal assets beyond known sources of income, money laundering and maintaining various accounts in the name of different businesses.’

The statement from the NAB read, “In this regard, DG NAB Lahore has been directed to conduct an inquiry in this matter as per law.”

According to the NAB, ‘huge turnover amounting to Rs. 847 million has been found in her account during the last 3 years, which does not commensurate with her stated account profile. “These credits were received in her personal account and withdrawn immediately after credit within a short time period,” the statement added.

Farah Khan had allegedly fled from Pakistan just days before Imran Khan’s government collapsed after a no-confidence vote.

Who’s Farah Khan?

Her real name is Farhat Shahzadi, but is popularly known as Farah Khan. She is married to Ahsan Jameel, who too has reportedly left Pakistan for the US days before Khan was ousted as the country’s prime minister.

A photo of Farah seated in a chartered plane with an expensive bag had gone viral amidst reports of her escape from Pakistan.

Farah is believed to be a close friend of Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi. According to Pakistani media reports, Imran’s wedding had taken place at Farah’s residence.

Imran Khan got married to Bushra in February 2018.

The NAB said that Farah Khan’s assets ‘have significantly increased from the year 2018 onwards for unknown reasons.’

Multiple adverse media reports were found where Farhat Shahzadi (Alias: Farah Khan) was alleged to be involved in asset beyond legal means. “While reviewing the income tax returns of Farhat Shahzadi (Alias: Farah Khan), it was allegedly observed that her assets have significantly increased from the year 2018 onwards for unknown reasons. Moreover, she has been frequently travelling to foreign jurisdictions; times to the UAE,” the NAB said.

Farah’s family has denied all the allegations.