Steel Minister dedicates JSP’s Ultra-Modern Rebar mill to nation

Union Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad on Thursday dedicated one of the world’s largest 1.4 MTPA capacity Rebar Mill to the nation at Jindal Steel’s 6 MTPA integrated Steel Complex in Angul in Odisha.

Union Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad also inspected the functioning of India’s first and only coal gasification-based 2 MTPA DRI (Direct Reduced Iron) plant at Jindal Steel, Angul. The coal gasification plant is equipped with carbon capture technology and is already capturing approximately 2000 tonnes of Co2 per day, helping Jindal Steel to reduce its carbon footprint significantly.

Jindal Steel is expanding its Angul Plant capacity from 6 MTPA to 12 MTPA and the company will achieve an overall 15 MTPA steelmaking capacity by 2025.

Jindal Steel & Power Chairman Naveen Jindal said, “We are privileged that India’s largest TMT rebar mill is being dedicated to the nation in the presence of Union Steel Minister Shri Ram Chandra Prasad. Keeping in line with our Sustainability focus, we commissioned India’s first CGP based DRI Plant at Angul. We are aligned with the Government of India’s Climate commitment at COP26 to become a carbon-neutral Nation by 2070.”

VR Sharma, Managing Director, Jindal Steel and Power, said, “We are happy to announce that Jindal Steel now can produce 50 mm TMT Rebars at our 1.4 MTPA rebar mill which will be the first of its kind mill in the Country. Our Research & Development team has successfully developed 50 mm Rebars. We believe in India’s growth story and our operations are aligned with the Honourable Prime Minister’s vision of making a Self-Reliant India.”

About Jindal Steel & Power:

Jindal Steel & Power is an industrial powerhouse with a dominant presence in the steel, power, mining and infrastructure sectors. Having an investment of 12 billion USD across the globe, the Company is continuously scaling its capacity utilization and efficiencies to capture opportunities for Building a self-reliant India.