“Utter chaos…38 hours and counting”: Jonny Bairstow left frustrated over 38-hour journey for World Cup warm-up match in Assam

England cricketer Jonny Bairstow was left frustrated by the 38-hour journey for his side’s warm-up match ahead of the Cricket World Cup, scheduled to be held in India. The England team was on their way to Assam, where the warm-up match was scheduled to be held, when Bairstow shared a photo of a couple of his teammates, travelling in economy class of a plane. The players in the photo looked visibly exhausted and exasperated.

Sharing the photo, Bairstow wrote, “Utter chaos.”

In his next line, he wrote, “Last leg incoming been some trip.”

“38 hours and counting,” the wicketkeeper-batsman concluded.

England have two warm-up matches scheduled to be held in Guwahati. After they play the hosts, the English side will take on Bangladesh in their second warm-up match in Guwahati on 2 October.