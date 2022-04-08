Stung by Supreme Court’s verdict, Imran Khan says he’s sad, appeals supporters to stage peaceful protest on Sunday

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday addressed the nation in response to the country’s Supreme Court’s verdict nullifying the Deputy Speaker’s decision to reject the no-confidence motion against the government. Khan said that he was sad by the Supreme Court’s verdict but would respect it. He urged his supporters to stage peaceful protests on Sunday after Isha prayers.

In his address to the nation, Khan said, “I am saddened by the verdict, but I accept it.” He said that politicians were being sold like animals ahead of the no-confidence vote in the national assembly of Pakistan.

Khan said that the current situation in Pakistan was worse than that of the Banana Republic. He justified the Deputy Speaker’s decision to reject the no-confidence motion against his government.

The Pakistani prime minister said, “There was foreign interference in Pakistan’s no-confidence. I wanted the SC to at least look at it. It was a very serious allegation that a foreign country wants to topple the government through a conspiracy.”

He asked Pakistani people to learn from western countries such as the United Kingdom as he recalled taking part in the anti-war march against the Iraq war in 2003.

Khan’s position became untenable after many of his coalition partners including 17 parliamentarians from his own party joined the opposition demanding his resignation. No-confidence voting was to take place on Sunday but the Deputy Speaker rejected the move.

Opposition parties say that they have the required 172 votes in Pakistan’s 342-seat Parliament to unseat Khan.

Khan, a cricketer-turned-politician, had become Pakistan’s prime minister in 2018.