Will Smith banned from Oscars for 10 years for slapping Chris Rock

Actor Will Smith has been banned from the Oscars for 10 years for slapping comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars this year. He will also be not able to take part in any of the Academy events for the next 10 years.



In a statement, the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts and Science said that the 94th Oscars were ‘overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behaviour we saw Mr Smith exhibit on stage.’

The Academy said that it failed to ‘adequately address the situation in the room’ at the time Smith sensationally slapped Rock during the Oscars ceremony. It apologised for its mistakes saying that it was ‘unprepared for the unprecedented.’

The Academy said in its statement, “The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year. However, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behaviour we saw Mr Smith exhibit on stage.

“This action we are taking today in response to Will Smith’s behavior is a step toward a larger goal of protecting the safety of our performers and guests, and restoring trust in the Academy.”

Smith had punched Rock on his face after the comic made fun of Jada Pinket Smith’s hair loss condition, known as alopecia. Poking fun at Smith’s wife, Rock had said, “Jada, can’t wait for GI Jane 2.’ This was in reference to 1997 film GI Jane, in which actor Demi Moore essayed the lead role of someone who suffered from a severe buzzcut.

Smith first laughed at the joke but when he saw his wife did not look impressed, he got up from his chair and charged toward Rock, who had no clue about the actor’s violent intention.

He had later apologised to the comic as he confessed to shortcomings in his personality saying that he was ‘still a ‘work in progress.’

His decision to apologise had come after a global condemnation for his action.

53-year-old Smith had earlier resigned as a member of the Academy as he gave up his voting rights saying that he would accept any consequences for his action.