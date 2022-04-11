Shehbaz Sharif becomes new PM of Pakistan, cheap flour as part of ‘Ramzan package’ his first major announcement

Shehbaz Sharif on Monday became the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan hours after Imran Khan became the first prime minister of the country to be voted out. Sharif, the younger brother of former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, will remain in his post till the next parliamentary polls, due in 2023.

Khan and lawmakers from his party resigned en masse saying that he would not sit with ‘thieves.’ Khan was heard saying in a video shared by the official Twitter account of his party, the PTI. “A man who is facing one corruption case of 16 billion rupees and another case of 8 billion rupees against him…There can be no bigger insult for the country if that person is elected as the country’s prime minister.”

Khan also said that he was going to resign from Pakistan’s National Assembly.

جس آدمی پر 16 ارب اور 8 ارب روپے کے کرپشن کیسز ہیں،اسے جو بھی وزیراعظم سلیکٹ اور الیکٹ کرتا ہے اس سے بڑی ملک کی توہین نہیں ہو سکتی۔ہم قومی اسمبلی سے استعفے دے رہے ہیں، عمران خان#امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور pic.twitter.com/hzQf7y1fDe — PTI (@PTIofficial) April 11, 2022

Meanwhile, Sharif told the Pakistani parliament that he would start the distribution of cheap flour as part of what he said was the ‘Ramzan package.’

Khan was voted out of power over the weekend. He tried to block the no-confidence vote and preferred facing fresh elections. But the opposition parties approached the Pakistani Supre Court, which directed Khan to face the no-confidence vote.