Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth has died aged 96

British Monarch, Queen Elizabeth, has died at the age of 96. The news of Her Majesty’s death came hours after Buckingham Palace said that her health had deteriorated.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said, “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

The Queen was placed under medical supervision after doctors became concerned for her health in Balmoral in Scotland on Thursday afternoon. All her children and grandchildren including Prince William and Prince Harry had arrived in Scotland.

The Queen celebrated 70 years as monarch this year people across the United Kingdom celebrated her Platinum Jubilee.

Her eldest son, Prince Charles, has now become the new King of the United Kingdom.