Prince Charles to be known as King Charles III after Queen Elizabeth’s death

Prince Charles, the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II has become the new King of the United Kingdom. Prince Charles will now be called King Charles III and and the head of state for 14 Commonwealth realms.

Reacting to the news of his mother, King Charles III said, “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

He said during the period of mourning and change he and his family would be ‘comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.’

Buckingham Palace said in a statement, “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”