Indian origin student Preet Vikal carries drunk British woman to his flat and rapes her; faces years in jail

An Indian-origin student, Preet Vikal, is now facing years in jail in the United Kingdom after he was found guilty of carrying a drunk British woman to his flat before raping her. Preet also filmed his victim before sexually assaulting her.



According to Wales Online, Preet took advantage of the ‘hopelessly drunken’ woman on one night last June outside Live Lounge in the Cardiff city centre. The videos of Preet carrying his victim in her semi-conscious condition in his arms, and later across his shoulders, to his Talybont accommodation has gone viral on social media.

Before raping the woman, Preet took a ‘trophy photograph’ of her on his bed.

South Wales Police have now released the photo of this sex predator. A Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) spokesman said that the police and prosecutors ‘agreed during an early advice meeting shortly after the incident that although the victim’s recollection was poor, the case could be strengthened by immediately obtaining CCTV of the surrounding streets in the hours leading up to the rape before it could be deleted.’

“The case is an example of the way prosecutors and police are increasingly working closely together in a new approach to rape cases which forms part of the CPS National Operating Model, due to be rolled out next month,” the spokesman was quoted as saying.

DC Nick Woodland of the South Wales Police said, “Stranger attacks such as these are extremely unusual in Cardiff but in Preet Vikal we had a dangerous individual. He took advantage of an intoxicated & vulnerable young woman who became separated from friends.”

The 20-year-old has now been to young offenders’ home for six years and nine months after he admitted rape before the court.