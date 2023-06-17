Former army chief draws Modi’s urgent attention after retired officer posts ‘extraordinary’ tweet on ‘Manipur violence

Former Indian army chief, General VP Malik, has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his urgent attention after a retired army officer from Manipur posted an extraordinary tweet on the lawlessness in the north-eastern state.



General Malik shared the tweet posted by Lieutenant General L Nishikanta Singh (retired) and tagged Modi in his tweet. General Mlik wrote, “An extraordinary sad call from a retired Lt Gen from Manipur. Law & order situation in Manipur needs urgent attention at highest level.”

General Malik also tagged Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Lt. General Singh had compared the lawlessness in Manipur to that of Libya, Nigeria and Lebanon. He had written, “I’m just an ordinary Indian from Manipur living a retired life. The state is now ‘stateless’. Life and property can be destroyed anytime by anyone just like in Libya, Lebanon, Nigeria, Syria, etc. It appears Manipur has been left to stew in its own juice. Is anyone listening ?”

Lt. General Singh had tweeted recently, “Manipur voilence enters 41st Day. Appears that situation has check mated all efforts to control it – seems to be right effort at wrong timings? Even “Peace Committee” is yet to take off. But we forget that when someone is killed / injured here, its an ‘Indian from Manipur’.”

Scores of people have died and properties burnt after violence erupted in the state on 3 May. What triggered the violence was a rally by Kukis in protest against the Meiteis’ demand for Scheduled Tribes (ST) category. The Meiteis are the Hindu majority in the valley in and around Imphal, while the Kukis are predominantly Christians.