Criminal charges to be recommended against Donald Trump over 6 January Capitol Hill riots

In a huge setback to former US President Donald Trump, the House select committee investigating Capitol Hill riots on 6 January, 2021, is reportedly considering asking the Justice Department to initiate criminal charges against him.



According to an American media outlet, criminal charges being proposed against Trump include insurrection, obstruction of an official proceeding and conspiracy to defraud the federal government.

Recommendations made by the January Committee is not binding on the Justice Department, which is carrying its own investigation in the Capitol Hill riots.

The 6 January Committee, which has seven Democrats and two Republicans, will vote on its report and criminal charges recommendations on Monday.