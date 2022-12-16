‘Best World Cup ever”: Fifa chief Gianni Infantino showers praises on event hosted by Qatar

Fifa President Gianni Infantino has said that the World Cup football hosted by Qatar was the ‘best ever.’ Infantino said that he would look into the proposed format of the 2026 World Cup in light of the ‘success’ of the four-team groups at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The next World Cup would be hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada in 2026.

Infantino said, “Here the groups of four have been absolutely incredible.

“Until the last minute of the last match you would not know who goes through.

“We have to revisit or at least re-discuss the format. This is something that will certainly be on the agenda in the next meeting.”

Terming the World Cup in Qatar the ‘best ever,’ Infantino said, “Thanks to everyone involved, Qatar, all the volunteers to make this the best World Cup ever.”

The Fifa chief added, “Matches have been played without incidents. It has been a very joyful atmosphere.

“There is something happening when we talk about football becoming truly global, with an African team [Morocco] reaching the semi-final for the first time.

“We also had a woman [Stephanie Frappart] referee a match for the first time.

“It has been an incredible success, approaching five billion in terms of viewing figures. The fans meeting the Arab world, it has been very important for the future of all of us.”

Infantino’s praise for the World Cup in Qatar assumes significance in light of the sustained propaganda by Western media outlets including the BBC to question the hosting rights being awarded to a Muslim nation. Several high-profile western media figures had shamed the BBC and other western media outlets for running the propaganda ahead of the World Cup.

The BBC also had to face more criticism after the corporation decided to not broadcast the opening ceremony, which also included the recitation of Holy Quran.

Many players from the European teams wanted to register their protest by wearing ‘One Love armbands’ during matches to extend their support to the LGBTQ+ community but chose not to do so fearing reprisals from the world footballing governing body. German players had posed for the camera by covering their mouths ahead of their first group match to protest against what they alleged were attempts to silence players by Fifa.

Germany crashed out of the World Cup from the group stage and failed to qualify to the knock-out level.