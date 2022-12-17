Morocco lose 1-2 to Croatia in Fifa World Cup match for third place

Morocco on Saturday ended their dream run in the Fifa World Cup by losing 1-2 to Croatia in the match for the third place. The team had earned plaudits globally for being the first African and Arab side to reach the last four stage of a World Cup.



Gvardiol gave Croatia the lead in the seventh minute of the match with a spectacular header. However, Croatia’s lead was short-lived as Morocco’s Dari netted the equaliser two minutes later.

Livaja scored Croatia’s second goal in the 42nd minute of the match, making the score 2-1. Morocco came close to levelling the score but fell kept missing the target.

Former German Head Coach Jurgen Klinsmann told BBC, “Give Morocco a couple of days rest then they will realise they have conquered the world and showed that a north African team can go far, their first time into the final four and they can be proud.

“Their last piece was lacking and today they did well but you never had the feeling they would win the game.”

Croatia had finished the runners-up in 2018 World Cup, losing to France. They have appeared in six World Cup tournaments, recording one runners-up (2018) and two third place in 1998 and 2022 respectively.

France and Argentina will face each other on Sunday for the World Cup title in the final.