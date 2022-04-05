How can you get your £150 council tax rebate to help with increased home energy costs?

Chancellor Rishi Sunak recently announced several measures for people living in the United Kingdom to minimise the impact of the increased home energy bills. Two key announcements were one-off £200 deduction from their energy bills and £150 council tax rebate.



According to the announcement, the energy company will credit £200 to an individual’s bill in October, the money will be recovered over the period of five years. The idea is to ensure that households don;t feel the pinch amidst the soaring hike in energy prices.

Sunak also announced that households between Band A and Band D will be eligible for £150 council tax rebate across the country. Councils across the country are expected to transfer the one-off payment to an individual’s account from April onward.

This will be in the form of a payment of £150 per household and is not a reduction of the household’s bill. There is one payment per household regardless of the number of occupants or council taxpayers named on the bill.

Birmingham City Council said that they had ‘now received government guidance and over the coming weeks will be working on this to identify and make the £150 rebate payment to qualifying households.’

Councils have been set a deadline to ensure all payments are made by 30 September 2022, added a statement from Birmingham City Council.

Where councils hold bank details of individuals and direct debit payments have been taken for their 2022/23 council tax bill, it is likely that the first payments will be made at the end of April/early May.

“If we don’t hold your bank details arrangements will be made for you to supply these or select an alternative method. Please do not telephone or email us as further updates will appear as soon as we have clearer timescales,” the council added.

Eligibility

The council tax rebate will be paid to the liable council tax payer (or an occupant where the property is exempt) where the property occupied meets the following conditions on 1 April 2022.

The property is valued in council tax bands A – D. This includes property that is valued in band E but has an alternative valuation band of band D, as a result of the disabled band reduction scheme. Your council tax band is shown on your bill or GOV.UK helps you find out which band your home is in. Just put your postcode into their online tool to find the band for your home. Find your Council Tax band with GOV.UK.

The property is occupied as someone’s only or main home.

It is a chargeable dwelling, or in exemption classes:

N (occupied only by full-time students), where the students are liable for payment of council tax

S (occupied only by persons under the age of 18),

U (occupied only by persons with a severe mental impairment) or

W (an annex to a property occupied by the dependant relative of the person living in the main property).

Where the liable council tax payer does not occupy the property, they will not be eligible. This means that if you are a tenant of a property where the landlord is liable for the council tax bill as the premises is a house in multi occupation for council tax purposes (this includes student accommodation in exemption class N), a council tax rebate cannot be paid. However, you may be eligible for a discretionary payment if you pay energy bills directly and your circumstances meet the criteria for the discretionary scheme.

Where a property is in exemption classes S, U or W, the occupant will be eligible for support as will exemption class N where the student/s are liable for payment of council tax and not the landlord.

A property that meets all the criteria but has a nil council tax liability as a result of local council tax support, will be eligible.

Properties that have no permanent resident such as unoccupied properties or second homes will not be eligible.

Payment

Payments must be made directly to the council tax bill payer of eligible households. We are required to carry out pre-payment assurance checks to verify that the bank details held match the liable taxpayer named on the council tax records before issuing the payment.

Direct Debit Payers

If you already pay your council tax bill by direct debit and the name(s) of the bank account held matches the name(s) on the council tax bill, you do not need to contact us.

We will make the payment to qualifying households as early as possible in the 2022 to 2023 financial year. Details of when you can expect to receive your payment will be published once the timescales have been confirmed.

In the case of multiple residents who are jointly liable the payment will be made to the live bank account held for the household, providing the name(s) of the bank account held matches one of those persons named on the council tax bill.

If the direct debit details do not match the council tax bill payer, for example the council tax bill is paid from a third-party bank account, you will need to verify the payment details or select an alternative payment method. Please note this will be done through a secure application process. We will publish information on how to submit your details, along with help and support available, when the application process opens. Please refer to the section below keeping your data secure.

As for those not paying their bills through direct debit, they are requested to register for a council account to set up a direct debit to pay their council tax bill.

Alternatively, they can complete a Direct Debit form without creating an online account.

If you don’t currently pay your council tax bill by direct debit you will need to verify the payment details or select an alternative payment method. Please note this will be done through a secure application process.