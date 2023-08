Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has been named the caretaker prime minister of Pakistan. He will now lead a neutral government until the next general elections.



Kakar’s name was finalised after a meeting between the outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Leader of Opposition in the dissolved National Assembly, Raja Riaz Ahmad.

A statement from the PMO said, “The prime minister and leader of the opposition jointly signed the advice (to appoint Kakar) and it was sent to the president.