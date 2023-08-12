Assam BJP leader Indrani Tahbildar dies by suicide after intimate photos with party colleague go viral on social media

A top Assam BJP leader, Indrani Tahbildar, has ended her life by suicide after her intimate photos with a colleague from the Hindutva party went viral on social media platforms.



Tahbildar’s social media bio described her as the General Secretary of Kisan Morcha BJP in Assam, where the BJP is in government. The deceased her previously held the post of vice president of Assam BJP’s Chamber of Commerce and the treasurer of Kisan Morcha.

According to the Hindustan Times, Tahbildar’s colleagues accused an invitee member of the BJP’s Kisan Morcha identified as one Anurag Chaliha of abetting the alleged suicide.

“She was worried because that person threatened her of sharing the photos on social media. That could be the reason behind her suicide,” her colleagues were quoted as saying.

Tahbildar had reportedly told her friends that someone was trying to blackmail her using her intimate photos.

Speaking to news agency IANS, DCP of central Guwahati Dipak Choudhury said, “The police are investigating the incident. It was considered an unnatural death and a probe has been launched. However, until now, we have not received any such complaints regarding the leaking of intimate pictures of the deceased with another person. But we are looking into every angle.”

According to Pratidin Time website, Tahbildar was in an extramarital relationship with Chaliha, who stayed in her house as a tenant.