England beat Columbia 2-1 to book place in World Cup semi-final

England on Saturday defeated Columbia to book a place in the women’s World Cup semi-final, currently being played in Australia and New Zealand.



England football team, also known as Lionesses, dominated the game but conceded a goal in the 44th minute of the match through a brilliant effort by Santos.

However, Columbia’s lead was short-lived as Hemp scored the equaliser in the extra time of the first half. Russo fired England in front as her side came from 1-0 down to win the match.

The European champions will now play Australia on Wednesday next week in the semi-final. Australia had earlier defeated France 7-6 on penalties to book a place in the semi-final.