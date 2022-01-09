19 killed in apartment block fire in New York

A fire in an apartment block in New York has reportedly left 19 dead. Among those killed are also nine children.

At least 32 are reported to have sustained injuries and have been shifted to hospital, where some of their condition is being termed as critical.

According to Fire department Commissioner Daniel Nigro, the rescue team found victims on every floor of the 19-storey block. Speaking to NBC News, Nigro said that the billowing smoke was ‘unprecedented’ adding that the ‘death toll was the worst seen in New York for 30 years.’

“The last time we had a loss of life that may be this horrific was at a fire which was over 30 years ago, also here in the Bronx,” Nigro said.

Mayor Eric Adams said that this was ‘going to be one of the worst fires we have witnessed here in modern times in the city of New York.’

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted, “I am horrified by the devastating fire in the Bronx today. My heart is with the loved ones of all those we’ve tragically lost, all of those impacted and with our heroic @FDNY firefighters. The entire State of New York stands with New York City.”

The tragedy in New York comes just days after an apartment fire in Philadelphia left 12 dead. There were eight children amongst those killed in , Philadelphia fire tragedy.