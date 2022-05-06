Speculations rife as Amit Shah dines with Sourav Ganguly; what BCCI president said

Home Minister and senior BJP leader, Amit Shah, joined former India cricketer and BCCI President, Sourav Ganguly, at his south Kolkata residence for dinner on Friday. Shah’s son, Jay Shah, is Ganguly’s colleague in the Indian cricketer board.

Speaking to reporters, Ganguly said that there was nothing political about this dinner given the past speculations over former India cricketer possibly joining the BJP.

“…We have a lot to talk about. I have known him since 2008. When I used to play, we met but not so much as I used to be on tour,” Ganguly was quoted by NDTV. He added, “I work with his son. It is an old association.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met with BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly and had dinner with him at his residence in Kolkata, West Bengal

Ganguly is fond of his non-veg food, particularly fish. When asked about the menu, Ganguly said that he would find out later, adding that Amit Shah was a vegetarian.

Even though Ganguly rejected any political motive behind Shah’s decision to dine with him, netizens appeared convinced that the former India captain was set to be the future chief ministerial candidate for the BJP in West Bengal. One wrote, “10yrs down the line he will be the CM face of Bengal (BJP).”

Others asked why Shah decided to visit Ganguly instead of meeting the family members of a BJP worker killed in the state recently. “Before visiting the family of the BJP karyakart who was murdered or after?” asked one Twitter user.

Amit Shah is on a three-day visit to Bengal, where his party failed to win the assembly polls last year. The saffron party recently suffered defeats in Asansol and Ballygunge that went to polls for parliamentary and assembly seats respectively.