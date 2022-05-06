Dramatic scenes as Haryana Police stops Punjab Police convoy carrying BJP’s Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga after Delhi Police register kidnapping case

There were dramatic scenes as the Haryana Police stopped the convoy of Punjab Police carrying BJP’s Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga after the Delhi Police registered a kidnapping case. The Punjab Police convoy was reportedly stopped in Kurukshetra in Haryana, which is ruled by the BJP.

Sharing a video, BJP’s Kapil Mishra tweeted, “The Haryana Police may bring Tajinder Bagga back to Delhi. The Delhi Police have registered a case of kidnapping. The Haryana Police stop the vehicle belonging to the Punjab Police. The Delhi Police are coordinating with the Haryana Police.”

Bagga was arrested from his house in Delhi for tweets posted against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The controversial BJP functionary was accused of issuing death threats to the AAP chief.

AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj was quoted by ANI as saying, “Tajinder Bagga tweets to instigate violence in Punjab; it means BJP leaders in Delhi trying to spread communal violence in Punjab. Punjab Police working to maintain peace in the state. Public is seeing Delhi Police &Haryana Police trying to protect such gundas.”

Exclusive video of arrest of Tajinder Bagga

तजिंदर बग्गा की गिरफ्तारी का एक्सक्लुसिव वीडियो @TajinderBagga

watch : pic.twitter.com/GcO919e6zE — Live Adalat (@LiveAdalat) May 6, 2022

Bagga’s father had alleged that the cops dragged his son out of the house during the arrest and even physically assaulted him.