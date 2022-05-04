What BCCI ban means for Kolkata-based ‘journalist’, who threatened cricketer Wriddhiman Saha

The BCCI has come down like a ton of bricks on a Kolkata-based ‘journalist’, Boria Majumdar, who threatened cricketer Wriddhiman Saha for not granting him an interview in March this year. The Indian cricketer board, which had launched an investigation into Saha’s allegations, has imposed a two-year ban on Majumdar with stringent restrictions.

According to media reports, the ban by the BCCI on Mujumdar means that the latter will not be able to interview any cricketer, who is registered with the Indian cricket board.

Majumdar, who had threatened to file a defamation case against Saha, will not be able to get accreditation as a member of the press in any of the cricket matches, both domestic and international, in India.

A report by NDTV said that Majumdar has also been banned for two years from accessing any BCCI or member associations-owned cricket facilities.

BCCI’s interim CEO, Hemang Amin, told Majumdar to comply with the restrictions imposed on him. The ‘journalist’ has not reacted to the BCCI ban.

Saha had exposed a ‘respected’ journalist for issuing him threats on WhatsApp as he shared a screenshot of his chat. This was after he publicly exposed BCCI President Sourav Ganguly in relation to his non-selection for the Indian team.

Several former India cricketers including Ravi Shastri, Harbhajan Singh and Virender Sehwag had condemned the ‘journalist’s’ action. Shastri had urged Ganguly to intervene and take action against the journalist.

The BCCI had formed a three-member panel to probe the matter. The 37-year-old cricketer on Saturday appeared before the investigating panel and reportedly named Majumdar. He later told reporters that he had shared details with the BCCI, which asked him to not discuss the matter in the public.