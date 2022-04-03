Michael Vaughan declares Babar Azam ‘The Best’ after Pakistani skipper scores fastest 16th ODI century to beat Australia

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has declared Pakistani captain Babar Azam ‘The Best’ after the latter scored his 16th ODI century to beat Australia in the third match comprehensively. This was Azam’s second successive ODI century, which helped Pakistan to lift the three-match series 2-1.



Azam had played an impressive knock of 114 in the second ODI. On Saturday, he played another unbeaten knock of 105 as Pakistan won the match by nine wickets.

The century against Australia on Saturday was Azam’s 16th ton in 84 innings. This means that he beat the previous record held by Hashim Amla, who scored 16 centurues in 94 innings.

Reacting to Azam’s devastating form, Vaughan wrote, “And again.. Simply outstanding @babarazam258.. #TheBest>”

Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif tweeted, “Babar has skills, technique and jigar. The perfect mix when you are chasing a big total. ⁦⁦@babarazam258.”

Azam’s teammate and fast bowler, Shaheen Shah Afridi, said, “Remarkable series win! 🏆 What heroic display by Kaptaan @babarazam258 and #ImamulHaq and every individual played his part in making history. Crowd was buzzing as usual! ⚡ Also, #RamzanMubarak to everyone. Do remember us in your prayers as well! ❤️.”

Azam’s extraordinary feat earned him plaudits from cricket fans globally.

A reminder that @ImamUlHaq12 and @babarazam258 are both averaging 50+ in ODIs. Long may this continue! Time for us to celebrate this amazing achievement and a fantastic series win! 🇵🇰 — Imran Ahmad Khan (@imranahmadkh) April 2, 2022

Babar Azam world record fastest to 16 ODI centuries (84 inns), broke Hashim Amla's world record (94 inns). Babar also holds the world record for fastest 7, 13, 14 & 15 ODI centuries. Genius Babar Azam dealing in world records. 🔥 @babarazam258 #KingBabar👑#Cricket — Daniel Alexander (@daniel86cricket) April 2, 2022

The Artist has exhibited his true class and now tops this list. Sensational stuff from @babarazam258 this series. Extraordinary to witness.#PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/ySz7IqWFCN — Mike Haysman (@MikeHaysman) April 3, 2022