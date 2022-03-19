Australian women’s cricket team on Saturday defeated India in a high-scoring match in the ongoing Cricket World Cup being played in New Zealand. With this victory, Australia secured their place in the semi-final. Mithali Raj said after the match why India needed to win their remaining matches.



Batting first, India made 277-7 in their quota of 50 overs. Skipper Mithali Raj made 65, while Yastika Bhatia played a knock of 59. Harmanpreet Kaur remained unbeaten at 57.

Australia’s run-chase was electric as they achieved the target by losing just four wickets in 49.3 overs. Skipper Meg Lanning made 97 and was unlucky to not complete her World Cup century. Aussie wicket-keeper Alyssa Healy made 72, while Rachael Haynes contributed with 43.

Reacting to her side’s defeat, Mithali Raj said, “When you lose you always feel you are 10-15 runs short. I think the way Australia started the innings, they were always ahead of the asking rate. The fielders couldn’t back up the bowlers. The batting is something we wanted to improve and we did. We need to do well in all departments in the remaining games. The next two games are must-win. Thanks to all who came here to support the girls.”

Lanning, for her part, said, “We were pretty planned coming into the game. At the halfway mark we were pretty happy with that total on this wicket. I think it was good to contribute personally, disappointing to miss out on scores in the last couple of games, but I have trained hard at the nets. Ellyse Perry is very calm and it’s nice to have someone who’s very comfortable at her game. I just had to trust my hands and play through the line of the ball.”

The Aussie skipper was declared Player Of The Match for her breathtaking batting.