Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell has tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Vini Raman as both took to social media to share the news.

Vini took to Instagram to share the photo of herself with husband Maxwell. The caption of the photo read, “Mr and Mrs Maxwell | 18.03.22 🤍.”

In the photo, both Maxwell and Vini were seen kissing each other.

Maxwell updated his Insta story by sharing another photo of himself with wife Vini as both flaunted their new wedding rings. The caption read, “Love is a search for completion and with you I feel complete.”

Extending greetings to the newly-wed couple, Cricket Australia wrote, “Congratulations Vini and Maxi 😍.” Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal wrote, “Congratulations ❤️.” Chahal’s wife Dhanashree wrote, “Congratulations you two ❤️.”

Maxwell, who’s not a part of the Australian team currently visiting Pakistan, will be seen in action in the next edition of the IPL for his team Royal Challengers Bangalore. The RCB tweeted, “The RCB family is incredibly happy for @vini_raman and @Gmaxi_32 on the beginning of this new chapter in their lives. Wishing you both all the happiness and peace, Maxi!”

Vini is an Australian national of Indian background. Her family reportedly hails from Tamil Nadu in India.