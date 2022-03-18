Chelsea to face Real Madrid in Champions League quarter-finals

Defending champion Chelsea will lock horns with Spain’s Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. This was after the quarter-final draw was made on Friday.

Two other English teams namely Manchester City and Liverpool will face Atletico Madrid and Benfica respectively. German giant Bayern Munich and Villarreal will meet another quarter-final match.

Chelsea are the European champions and have been rocked by the financial sanctions imposed against its Russian billionaire owner Roman Abramovich.

The winner of the Chelsea v Real Madrid tie will face Atletico Madrid or Manchester City, while Benfica or Liverpool will take on either Villarreal or Bayern Munich.

Two legs of the quarter-finals will place on 5-6 April and 12-13 April.

The two semi-finals, also to be played in two legs (home and away), will take place on 26-27 April and 3-4 May. The final of this year’s Champions League will be played in France on 28 May. Earlier, Russia was scheduled to host the final, but it was stripped of the rights to host the biggest match of the Champions League after President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine.