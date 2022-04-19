Yogi Adityanath issues order on religious processions after communal clashes in MP, Delhi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued a strong order banning religious processions without prior approval from the authorities in the state.



“No procession/religious procession should be taken out without due permission. Permission should be given to only those religious processions, which are traditional. New events should not be given unnecessary permission.”

Adityanath said that authorities must make organisers sign affidavits, promising to ensure peace and harmony during the religious processions before giving their approval. The use of loudspeakers will not be allowed at new places and those already using the device should ensure that its volume doesn’t disturb others.

Communal clashes have been reported from Madhya Pradesh where BJP’s Shivraj Singh Chouhan is the chief minister. Violence in Madhya Pradesh began during a Hindu religious procession, taken out by Hindus on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Similar violence was reported from India’s national capital Delhi, where a religious procession by Hindus turned violent. The Delhi Police later said that the procession by Hindus in Jahangirpuri was unauthorised.

According to reports, Adityanath also held video conference with key police officials directing them to remain vigilant ahead of Muslim festival of Eid and Hindu festival of Akshaya Tritiya. The UP government has cancelled the leaves of all police officials until 4 May.