Bill Gates makes huge statement on Novak Djokovic’s views against vaccine

Bill Gates has termed former World No. 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic’s views against vaccines ‘unfortunate’ implying that the Serbian star was being selfish.

In an interview with the BBC, Gates said that it was unfortunate that 20-time Grand Slam champion was putting his personal health over the risk posed to the community that he lived in.

Gates said, “Well, being vaccinated helps the community you are in. They are not perfect in blocking infection, but they reduce infection. So, it’s unfortunate that somebody’s health concern is so extreme that they feel they can’t participate in the community protection.”

Djokovic was thrown out of Australia and barred from taking part in this year’s Australian Open because of his refusal to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

Gates said, “If they are inspirational and trusted person, then they are spreading that and makes it tougher to get the vaccination level that we really need. I admire him in a lot of ways but I wish his views on vaccines weren’t that way.”

Breaking his silence over the controversy in February, Djokovic had said that he was willing to pay the price for his views against COVID vaccines. “Because the principles of decision making on my body are more important than any title or anything else. I’m trying to be in tune with my body as much as I possibly can,” Djokovic had said in an interview.