Ben Stokes breaks silence on Joe Root’s resignation amidst speculations on captaincy role

Ben Stokes has broken his silence on Joe Root’s resignation as the captain of the England Test team. Stokes is now being tipped to be Root’s successor for the role.

Stokes took to Instagram to share a series of throwback photos of himself with Root as he wrote, “Been a great ride with you my friend. Watching one of my great mates lead us all out on to the field was a privilege.”

He added, “You have given everything to English cricket and we all want to say thank you for your sacrifices and hard work.”

Stokes’ reaction came after Root stunned the cricket world by announcing that he was stepping down as the Test captain of the England cricket team. His resignation came in the wake of the team’s series defeat in West Indies last month.

Root had said in a statement, “It has been the most challenging decision I have had to make in my career – but having discussed this with my family and those closest to me, I know the timing is right.”

The charismatic cricketer said that he would always look back at his captaincy with ‘enormous pride.’ “I am immensely proud to have captained my country and will look back on the past five years with enormous pride. It has been an honour to have done the job and to have been a custodian of what is the pinnacle of English cricket,” Root said.

Root, who became the captain of the England Test team in 2017 after Sir Alastair Cook retired from the game, went on to create a new record both in terms of the highest number of matches and wins as captain.