Ben Stokes, Ben Foakes hit centuries as England take commanding lead in Manchester Test against South Africa

England skipper Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes hit impressive centuries on the second day of the second Test against South Africa. The hosts declared their innings at 415-9, taking a lead of 264 runs. South Africa were 23-0 when the second day’s play came to an end, still trailing England by 241 runs.

Stokes made 103 from 163 balls with his knock including six fours and three sixes. His was nicely joined by Foakes, who remained not out at 113 from 217 balls. Earlier, Jonny Bairstow made 49 before being dismissed by Anrich Nortje.

Speaking about his century knock, Foakes told BBC, “It was amazing. It’s been an interesting journey since my debut, being out the side and get the odd chance. To get a hundred now, I appreciate it more than my debut one.

“We’re in a fantastic position and hopefully the wicket deteriorates plays into our hands. There are a few cracks and if they open up it wouldn’t be the worse thing for us.”

England are trailing the series 0-1 after losing the first Test at the Lord’s. They will aim to finish the match inside three days when South Africa resume their batting on Saturday. English bowlers will be buoyed by the bounce in the Old Trafford pitch.