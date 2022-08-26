FIFA lifts ban on All India Football Federation; U-17 Women’s World Cup to be held as planned

The football’s governing body FIFA has lifted the suspension on the All India Football Federation (AIFF) due to undue third-party influence.

FIFA’s decision to lift the ban on the Indian football federation came after it received confirmation that the AIFF had regained the full control of the body.

“The decision was taken after FIFA received confirmation that the mandate of the committee of administrators that was set up to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee had been terminated and that the AIFF administration had regained full control of the AIFF’s daily affairs. FIFA and the AFC will continue to monitor the situation and will support the AIFF in organising its elections in a timely manner,” FIFA said in a statement.

It added that ‘as a consequence, the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022™ scheduled to take place on 11-30 October 2022 will be held in India as planned.’