AIMIM is ready join hands with Congress, NCP: Asaduddin Owaisi’s colleague on ‘B’ team of BJP allegations; Shiv Sena reacts

AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel has said that his party was ready to join hands with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party to prove that the political outfit led by Asaduddin Owaisi was not a ‘B’ team of the BJP.

According to news agency PTI, the AIMIM MP from Aurangabad said, “(NCP leader Rajesh) Tope visited me on Friday, days after lost my mother due to an illness. It is always alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party wins because of us (AIMIM–due to splitting of Muslim votes). To prove this allegation wrong I proposed to Tope that we are ready for an alliance. However, he didn’t say anything about my offer.”

Jaleel is also the AIMIM’s Maharashtra unit chief.

The AIMIM has often faced allegations of being the ‘B’ team of the BJP. The party had fielded its candidates in the just-concluded Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. However, the party failed to win a single seat. There were at least seven seats where the split in anti-BJP votes helped the BJP emerge victorious.

Maharashtra is currently governed by the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance comprising the Congress, the NCP and the Shiv Sena. Jaleel avoided a direct reply after he was asked whether his offer to join hands with the Maharashtra ruling alliance partners also included the Shiv Sena.

Reacting to Jaleel’s offer, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said, “Imtiaz Jaleel is an MP of AIMIM. I keep meeting him, that doesn’t mean we’re forming an alliance with them.”

Raut, according to ANI, added, “We cannot imagine forming an alliance with AIMIM. Moreover, there is a secret alliance between AIMIM & BJP, you must have seen in the UP polls.”

BJP leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “Shiv Sena forming an alliance with AIMIM hardly matters to us. People vote for us because of PM Modi & the work we do. All these political parties are the same, even if all of them come together it won’t create any difference.”