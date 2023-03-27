Who Is 28-year-old Audrey Hale, shooter responsible for killings of three children, three adults in Nashville Elementary School Shooting? Sex, Religion, Boyfriend

The news of another mass shooting in America has sent shockwaves across the world. In the latest act of madness, an armed shooter killed three children, all 9 years of age, and three adults. The shooter, believed to be 28 years of age, herself was killed in the gunfire with the cops. The cops have now identified the victim as one Audrey Hale, a former pupil of the same elementary school in Nashville in Tennessee.



Who Is 28-year-old Audrey Hale?

According to the police, all three children killed in the attack have been identified as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney. Three adults killed were identified as 61-year-old Cynthia Peak, 60-year-old Katherine Koonce and 61-year-old Mike Hill.

Addressing a press conference, a senior police officer said, “We’ve identified the shooter as Audrey Hale, a 28-year-old shooter.” The officer confirmed that Hale was a transgender.

While the police have not given much details on Audrey, social media has erupted with speculations about the suspect. One user said that she was a local resident of Nashville. Others speculated that she was a transgender.

Sex, Religion, Boyfriend

According to several social media users, Audrey Hale was a biological woman but addressed her as ‘he/him.’ She reportedly practiced Christianity but there are no details about her personal life.