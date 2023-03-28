“New normal”: BBC Punjabi’s official Twitter account blocked in India amidst police crackdown against separatists in Punjab

The official Twitter account of the BBC Punjabi has been blocked by authorities in India amidst an ongoing police crackdown against separatists in the border state of Punjab. The development comes days after the Indian tax authorities raided the offices of the BBC following the broadcast of two-part series on Narendra Modi and his role in the 2002 anti-Muslim genocide of Gujarat.

BBC Punjabi

Though the BBC has not issued any statements yet on the latest development, social media users took to Twitter to express their opinions.

Also Read: Income Tax ‘raids’ on BBC offices in India days after documentary on Narendra Modi; British government ‘closely monitoring’ developments

The dominating theme of the social media conversation was an overwhelming criticism for the Indian government as many called it a ‘new normal.’ Supporters of the BJP government felt that the decision to block BBC Punjabi’s Twitter account in India was in light of the corporation’s ‘anti-India propaganda.’

The Twitter account of BBC Punjabi is accessible from outside India.

