Nashville Elementary School Shooting: 7 including three children killed in another mass shooting in America

In another incident of mass shooting in America, a 28-year-old shooter has killed at least three children and three adults at a private elementary school in Nashville in Tennessee, that teaches preschool through 6th grade. The police said that they managed to kill the shooter during an encounter. However, the cops have not revealed the identity of the woman.



The police had first described the shooter to be in her teen before they confirmed that she was a 28-year-old woman, who studied at the same school in the past.

According to reports, the shooter entered the building through a side door and was armed with at least two assault-style rifles and a handgun.

Monday’s shooting was the 129th mass shooting in the US so far in 2023.

The news of the latest mass shooting has stunned people across the country, particularly in the area. Sports teams took to social media to express their shock.

“We are heartbroken by the senseless loss of life at Covenant School today. We offer our condolences to the families and friends of the victims, and the entire Covenant School community,” A tweet by Tennessee Titans read.

Major League Soccer’s Nashville SC said it was ‘devastated by today’s horrific school shooting and the thoughts that these innocent children and staff won’t be coming home.’

Those killed have been identified as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all age 9, and Cynthia Peak, age 61, Katherine Koonce, age 60, and Mike Hill, age 61.