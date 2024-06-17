Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav faces more ridicule as another train accident kills 15, this time in West Bengal

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav is facing more ridicule from netizens after another train accident, this time in West Bengal, left many dead and seriously injured.



The latest train accident took place in West Bengal’s Darjeeling district when three rear coaches of the stationary Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express derailed on Monday morning as a goods train collided with it. At least 15 people are reportedly killed and dozens injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted expressing his anguish over the accident.

Also Read: At least 30 killed, more than 400 injured in Balasore train accident; Railway Minister swings into action only after PM’s tweet

“The railway accident in West Bengal is saddening. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to officials and took stock of the situation. Rescue operations are underway to assist the affected. The Railways Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw Ji is on the way to the site of the mishap as well,” he tweeted.

Modi has just re-appointed Vaishnav as the new railway minister after winning a third term in the just-concluded Lok Sabha polls despite the latter’s poor track record in the ministry.

No wonder, his detractors are ridiculing the minister on social media.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi minced no words when he called today’s accident a result of the mismanagement in the ministry in the last 10 years.

He tweeted, “The increase in railway accidents in the last 10 years is a direct result of the mismanagement and negligence of the Modi government, which results in loss of lives and property of passengers on a daily basis.

“Today’s accident is another example of this reality – as a responsible opposition, we will continue to question this blatant negligence and hold the Modi government accountable for these accidents.”

Meanwhile, Vaishnav has announced ‘enhanced ex-gratia compensation will be provided to the victims; Rs. 10 Lakh in case of death, Rs. 2.5 Lakh towards grievous and Rs. 50,000 for minor injuries.”