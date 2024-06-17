Bollywood actor Celina Jaitly’s Eid message for Gaza victims of Israeli genocide earns plaudits

Bollywood actor Celina Jaitly on Monday posted heartfelt Eid greetings by making a special prayer for the Gaza victims of the Israeli genocide.

Celina posted a photo of herself attired in an ethnic wear as she wrote, “Eid ul-Adha. This Eid, do not forget, the ones who are silent, the ones who are hurting, the ones who have nowhere to go and no one to meet, the ones who are struggling, the ones who have lost hope and happiness. My heart is broken for the millions in #Palestine & their children caught in horrific conflict this EID.”

Celina continued, “May almighty relieve this world and the children of PALESTINE from conflict. May the orphaned and the injured find love,find peace, find security, find treatment from their trauma and pain. May the hungry find their hunger and thirst quenched. May the war mongers thirst for the blood of children & opression find an end …. I pray for peace, I pray for unity, I pray for hope, I pray to keep the strength to keep voicing my voice for the oppressed.”

Her emotional post for Gaza victims evoked strong reactions from social media users. One wrote, “Thank you Celina for speaking up for #Palestine 🙏

The innocent women and children are struggling hard to survive.” Another commented, “Thanks Celina for showing this kindness for innocent children and women of #Palestine who are struggling hard to survive.”

June 17, 2024 (Monday): Eid ul-Adha.

This Eid, do not forget, the ones who are silent, the ones who are hurting, the ones who have nowhere to go and no one to meet, the ones who are struggling, the ones who have lost hope and happiness. My heart is broken for the millions in… pic.twitter.com/ttO2gHdgUh — Celina Jaitly (@CelinaJaitly) June 17, 2024

Israeli terrorists have carried out the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians since Hamas fighters carried attacks in Israel as part of their act of resistance against their occupiers. More than 40,000 innocent and unarmed Palestinians including 28,000 children and women have been brutally killed by Israeli terrorists.

The US, the UK, the EU, Canada and Australia have been some of the notable backers of Israel in helping the rogue regime of Benjamin Netanyahu with lethal weapons to kill Palestinian babies.