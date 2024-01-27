“Nitish will drown BJP like Chandrababu drowned Vajpayee”: Subramanian Swamy endorses post criticising BJP’s ‘washing machine’

Former BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has given his support to those criticising the latest political alliance in Bihar between the BJP and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Kumar, who leads JDU is expected to ditch his current alliance partners namely the Congress and the RJD to form a new government with the BJP.



According to media reports, both Kumar and the BJP have decided to bury their past differences to form a new alliance ahead of this year’s Lok Sabha polls. Kumar is expected to sack all his RJD ministers including Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and his brother Tej Pratap Yadav.

Sushil Modi is likely to be one of the two new deputy chief ministers from the BJP.

The new alliance between the JDU and the BJP is reportedly taking a shape even though both Kumar and BJP’s Amit Shah had publicly vowed to never form an alliance between the two parties again.

Both the BJP and the JDU had contested the last assembly elections in 2020 together. However, months after forming the government, Kumar severed ties with the BJP to form a new alliance with the RJD and the Congress.

Speaking at that time, Shah had said that the doors for Nitish Kumar in the BJP had been permanently shut and there was no question of any political tie-up with the JDU leader in the future.

Kumar too had said that there will never be any alliance with the BJP as he had learnt his lessons from the past associations with the Hindutva party.

However, BJP leaders have now started praising Kumar, who they called corrupt not too long ago. This has prompted many to take potshots at the BJP saying that every corrupt becomes a clean person after joining hands with the BJP.

A Twitter user made similar observations as he took a potshot at the BJP washing machine when he wrote, “Nitish is probably the only leader who has gone through BJP washing machine multiple times. The moment he joins BJP, he will turn out to be the most honest and patriotic/nationalist mass leader in Bihar.”

This Twitter user, however, felt that an alliance with Nitish Kumar will cause a political demise of the BJP in the state. “To all those who said BJP is sweeping Bihar, will win 400 LS seat, asking why this alliance? To me it is advantage Tejashwi Yadav. Nobody will trust Nitish. Nitish will drown BJP like Chandrababu drowned Vajpayee.”

Swamy was quick to share this post from his official Twitter handle, giving his approval.