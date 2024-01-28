Tom Hartley wreaks havoc as England defeat India in first Test

Tom Hartley on Sunday wreaked havoc with his slow-arm bowling as England defeated India in the first Test of the series. India lost the match despite having taken a first innings lead of 190 runs.



This is India’s home defeat in a Test match where they had taken a first innings lead of more than 100 runs.

Batting first, England were bowled out for 246 in their first innings. India made 436 all out in their first innings taking a lead of 190 runs.

However, when England came to bat in their second innings, they looked a different unit with Ollie Pope scoring the bulk on scoring. Pope made 196 as England made 420 in their second innings, setting a target of 231 runs for India.

However, India kept losing their wickets at a regular interval in their second innings as Hartley dismissed six Indian batters. India eventually lost the match by 28 runs.