Ministries allocated in Maharashtra government, Devendra Fadnavis gets Home and Finance

After weeks of uncertainty, ministries in the Maharashtra government were finally allocated with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis being given the home and finance portfolios.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will manage Urban Development, Environment, Minority, Transport and Disaster Management.

Shinde, who rebelled against his own party, the Shiv Sena, to bring the government led by Uddhav Thackeray, had later formed a government with the help of the BJP on 30 June. Fadnavis too had taken oath of office as Shinde’s deputy.

However, nearly two months after the formation of the government, no ministries were allocated. This was reportedly due to differences over the portfolio allocation.