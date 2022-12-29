Mandatory RTPCR tests for passengers coming from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand

The Indian government has announced mandatory RTPCR tests for passengers coming from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand before departure in view of the rising cases of coronavirus in China. Passengers arriving from these countries will be required to upload their test reports on the Air Suvidha portal from 1 January 2023.

A statement from the Indian health ministry read, “International passengers travelling from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand to India will be mandatorily required to undergo RTPCR tests before their departure from these countries/destinations and upload the COVID negative RTPCR test report on Air Suvidha portal from 1st January 2023. The test should have been conducted within 72 hours of undertaking the journey to India.”

The ministry added, “This requirement is in addition to the random 2% tests of all international passengers in all incoming international flights on their arrival to India irrespective of port of departure.”

The government said that the new steps were being taken ‘in view of the evolving COVID19 situation across the world, particularly in the aforesaid countries.’