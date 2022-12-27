Person, who issued threats to explode Ludhiana hotel, arrested from Delhi

Police in Punjab say that they have arrested a man, who threatened to blow up a five-star hotel in Ludhiana, from Delhi. This was after it was reported that a person had threatened to blow up Ludhiana’s Hyatt Regency hotel. This had eld to the evacuation of all guests from the hotel.



“A hoax threat message was received by Hyatt hotel, Ludhiana regarding Bomb in the hotel. Within hours, accused has been rounded up in Delhi in joint operation with Delhi police,” the Ludhiana Police said in a statement.

The police have urged ‘everyone to remain calm and not to spread any rumours.’

They wrote on Twitter, “After evacuation, anti sabotage check has been completed with the help of bomb disposal team. We urge everyone to remain calm and not to spread any rumours.”