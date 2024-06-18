Maharashtra woman falls off 300 feet cliff while reversing her car, tragedy caught on camera

A video of a woman in Maharashtra trying to reverse her car while falling off a 300 feet cliff has gone viral on social media. The woman, identified as Shweta Deepak Survase, died in the tragic incident.

Sharing the video, Twitter user Akassh Ashok Gupta wrote, “Tragic news from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra: Shweta Deepak Survase lost her life making a reel, accidentally pressing the accelerator in reverse, causing the car to fall off a cliff.

“Remember, no video is worth risking your life. Don’t do anything that you don’t feel safe or confident about, just because of the pressure to create content or because someone else has done it. Be yourself, not a puppet of internet viral trends. Key takeaway: Safety should always come first. Let’s spread awareness and prevent such tragedies.”

It’s not confirmed if indeed the victim died while recording a reel for social media.