Antony Blinken runs away from reporters’ questions on plot against Palestinians | Janta Ka Reporter

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was left exposed on Tuesday when Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu revealed how the former had promised to work day and night to remove the US ban on the supply of deadly weapons to Israel. A visibly embarrassed Blinken ran away from answering reporters’ questions on the new revelation.

Rifat Jawaid in his analysis says that this is the most explicit evidence to conclude that Blinken and the USA simply can’t be trusted as honest brokers of peace in the Middle East.