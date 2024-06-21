Hyderabad Police arrest Naresh for killing 12-year-old daughter for resisting rape attempts

In a chilling development, police in Telangana have arrested a delivery agent, identified as Naresh, for killing his own 12-year-old daughter after the victim resisted his rape attempts. The 35-year-old has now been taken into police custody following a thorough police investigation.



A porn and alcohol addict, Naresh had moved from Mahubabad district of Telangana to Miyapur in Hyderabad only 15 days ago. According to reports, he decided to take his daughter back to Mahubabad on 7 June.

As shown in the CCTV footage, Naresh too her 12-year-old daughter to a deserted forest on the way and parked his vehicle nearby. While inside the forest, he attempted to rape his daughter. The daughter screamed and threatened to share her ordeal with her mother.

Fearing consequences, Naresh violently pushed his daughter on to the ground causing excessive bleeding from her head. He also hit her with a stone and left her to die in pain.

He returned to the crime scene after a few minutes to ensure if his daughter was dead. Naresh then returned home and told his wife that the couple’s daughter was missing.

They reported the missing complaint with the local police, which started the investigation.

CCTV footage showed that Naresh himself had taken his daughter to the forest. He confessed to his crime, prompting cops to take him into custody.