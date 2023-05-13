Karma: BJP’s BC Nagesh, whose hijab ban as Karnataka education minister deprived Muslim girls of education, loses elections

BJP leader BC Nagesh, whose decision to impose a ban on hijab meant that thousands of Muslim girls were deprived of education, has lost his seat in this year’s Karnataka elections. Nagesh lost to his Congress rival K Shadakshari by more than 17,000 votes in Tiptur assembly constituency.

As education minister in the BJP government, Nagesh had cruelly imposed hijab ban to ensure that Muslim girls did not go to schools or colleges.

The news of Nagesh’s defeat prompted many to conclude on social media that the BJP leader was hit by karma. Notably, among those celebrating Nagesh’s defeat also include a large number of Hindus. This shows the change in society in this key south Indian state, where the BJP led by Narendra Modi had left no stone unturned to spread the venom of communal venom.

BIG BREAKING! The BJP Education Minister BC Nagesh who enforced unjust Hijab/Headscarf ban and humiliated thousands of Muslim female students in Karnataka, & deprived them of Education, HAS LOST! 1/n pic.twitter.com/vGv4VFvXEX — Waseem ವಸೀಮ್ وسیم (@WazBLR) May 13, 2023

Karma has got to Bevarsi Nagesh/ BC Nagesh He was restricting girls to enter schools and colleges. No he won’t be able to enter Vidhan Sabha.#KarnatakaElectionResults

Bl santhosh #bjp pic.twitter.com/O1LfJPxeel — 👑Che_ಕೃಷ್ಣ🇮🇳💛❤️ (@ChekrishnaCk) May 13, 2023

The BJP Education Minister BC Nagesh has lost, who enforced unjust Hijab ban and humiliated thousands of Muslim female students in Karnataka, & deprived them of Education. pic.twitter.com/w0dCHHfuVx — Gabbar (@Gabbar0099) May 13, 2023

I am very thrilled that the person who single-handedly threw out so many young Muslim women/girls out of educational institutions, @BCNagesh_bjp is losing 🙂 — ಪೂರ್ಣಾ ರವಿ | Poorna Ravi (@prism_colours) May 13, 2023

BC Nagesh, the “lawmaker” who pushed Muslim girls out of schools/colleges and Muslim shopkeepers out of business, has been THROWN OUT of power. Karma! #KarnatakaElectionResults — Saif (@isaifpatel) May 13, 2023

The Congress has won a landslide in Karnataka elections by winning 136 out of 224 seats, ousting the BJP out of power. Modi had held countless election rallies and road shows as he desperately tried to communalise the elections. But voters of Karnataka decided to teach him and his party a lesson.