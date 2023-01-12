Condolences pour in for Sharad Yadav after former union minister dies aged 75

Top names from Indian politics including Prime Minister Narendra Modi have condoled the death of former union minister, Sharad Yadav, who passed away at a Gurgaon hospital on Thursday at the age of 75.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter, “Pained by the passing away of Shri Sharad Yadav Ji. In his long years in public life, he distinguished himself as MP and Minister. He was greatly inspired by Dr. Lohia’s ideals. I will always cherish our interactions. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Former India cricketer and AAP Rajya Sabha MP, Harbhajan Singh, tweeted, “Anguished to know that former Union Minister and senior leader Shri Sharad Yadav Ji has passed away. He was a tall leader who could easily connect with people. My deepest condolences to his family, relatives & followers. Om Shanti.”

Former Prime Minister HD Devegowda wrote, “I feel very sad to learn about the demise of my long time friend and Janata Parivar colleague Shri #SharadYadav. I had met him a few months back to enquire after his health. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti.”

Yadav was ailing for a long time and collapsed at his Delhi house on Thursday. He was reportedly rushed to Gurgaon’s Fortis Memorial Research Institute in an unresponsive condition. He could not be revived and was declared dead at 10.19 PM.

A former head of Janata Dal-United, Yadav also served as a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government in the late 90s and the VP Singh government in 1989. Yadav was elected to Lok Sabha on seven occasions. He also served as a Rajya Sabha MP on three occasions.

He launched his own party, Loktantrik Janata Dal, in 2018. But, he merged his party into Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Rashtriya Janta Dal two years later. Both he and Lalu Yadav were part of the undivided Janata Dal under VP Singh.