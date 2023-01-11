“Matter not communal”:Delhi Police says accused, who killed ASI Shambhu Dayal, is Hindu and not Mohammed Anish as claimed by Indian news channels including Aaj Tak

The Delhi Police has issued an extraordinary statement clarifying that the accused, who brutally killed one of its officers, Shambhu Dayal, was a Hindu and not Mohammed Anish as claimed by several top Indian TV channels including Aaj Tak.

The Delhi Police, in its statement, said, “The name of the accused who killed ASI Shambhu Dayal is Anish Raj, son – Prahlad Raj. This is a criminal. He attacked the ASI with a knife while he was being caught for stealing a mobile phone. The matter is not communal. Wrong and misleading information is being given by some handles in social media.”

ASI शंभु दयाल की हत्या करने वाले आरोपी का नाम अनीश राज, पुत्र -प्रह्लाद राज है। यह एक अपराधी है। मोबाइल फोन चोरी के आरोप में पकड़ने के दौरान इसने ASI पर चाकू से हमला किया था। मामला सांप्रदायिक नहीं है। सोशल मीडिया में कुछ हैंडल्स द्वारा गलत व भ्रामक जानकारी दी जा रही है। — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) January 11, 2023

Dayal, an assistant sub inspector with the Delhi Police was brutally stabbed to death by Anish Raj after he was caught by the officer for stealing mobile phones.

Hindutva hate TV channel, Sudarshan TV, had called Dayal’s killer a jihadi as it said his named was Mohammed Anish. Not to be left behind, Aaj Tak, a Hindi TV channel owned by India Today group, too had gone on air claiming that the killer of the Delhi Police official was a Muslim.

शहीद शम्भू दयाल जी की बहादुरी को नमन। अगर चश्मदीदों ने कायरता का काम नही किया होता तो बच सकती थी बहादुर शम्भू दयाल जी की जान। pic.twitter.com/qJESbS8kSV — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) January 10, 2023

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced a cash reward of Rs. 1 crore for Dayal’s family members.