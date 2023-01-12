Rashid Khan threatens to pull out of BBL to protest Australia’s decision to not tour Afghanistan; finds support from Michael Vaughan

Cricketer Rashid Khan has threatened to pull out of the Big Bash League (BBL) in protest of Australia’s decision to not tour Afghanistan. The World number one bowler in T20 International, Khan found support from several ex-cricketers including former England skipper Michael Vaughan.



Khan wrote in a strongly-worded statement, “I am really disappointed to hear that Australia have pulled out of the series to play us in March. I take great pride in representing my country and we have made great progress on the world stage. This decision from CA sets us back in that journey.

“If playing vs Afghanistan is so uncomfortable for Australia then I wouldn’t want to make anyone uncomfortable with my presence in the BBL. Therefore, I will be strongly considering my future in that competition.”

He shared his statement with a message that read, “Cricket! The only hope for the country. Keep politics out of it.”

Reacting to Khan’s bold stand, Vaughan wrote, “Well said Rashid.”

The star bowler’s statement came immediately after Cricket Australia announced the cancellation of their upcoming tour of Afghanistan.

“Following extensive consultation with relevant stakeholders, including the Australian Government, Cricket Australia has decided that it is unable to proceed at this time with the upcoming ICC Super League three-match Men’s ODI series between Australia and Afghanistan scheduled for the UAE in March 2023,” a statement by Cricket Australia read.

The statement added, “This decision follows the recent announcement by the Taliban of further restrictions on women’s and girls’ education and employment opportunities and their ability to access parks and gyms.

“CA is committed to supporting growing the game for women and men around the world, including in Afghanistan, and will continue to engage with the Afghanistan Cricket Board in anticipation of improved conditions for women and girls in the country.”

Another Afghan cricketer, Naveen ul Haq Murid, too announced his withdrawal from the BBL in protest against Australia’s decision to not tour Afghanistan. “Time to say won’t be participating in big bash after this until they stop these childish decisions that’s how they went about the one off test now ODI when a country is going through so much in place off being supportive you want to take the only reason of happiness from them #CA,” he tweeted.